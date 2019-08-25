The CAUCASITY!!! City Council Candidate Proposes To Keep Town A White Community “As Much As Possible”

City Council Candidate Comments She’d Want To Keep Town A White Community “As Much As Possible”

For all the people who like to believe there’s no such thing as racism… we present to you Jean Cramer, a resident of Marysville, Michigan who is currently one of five candidates running for one of three openings in the town of 10,000…

During a public forum for the candidates on Thursday, August 22, moderator Scott Shigley cited data showing that the community has a population that is around 95% white and asked whether city officials ought to be doing more to bring diversity to Marysville.

Jean Cramer’s response:

“My suggestion… keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.” She went on, “Seriously, in other words, no foreign-born, no foreign people because of what, in our past, we’ve experienced it’s better to have, simply American-born. Put it that way and no foreigners. No.”

Watch below:

You can see Marysville’s Mayor Pro Tem, Kathy Hayman (wearing red) react physically to Cramer’s remarks. She also immediately makes an effort to express how personally offended she is by the candidate’s words, revealing her father was 100% Syrian and her daughter has a black husband and biracial children.

Candidate Mike Deising commented next stating, “Just checking the calendar here and making sure it’s still 2019. Yeah, I thought we covered civil rights about 50 years ago.”

BUT IF YOU THOUGHT JEAN WAS FINISHED YOU THOUGHT WRIZZONG!

Port Huron Times Herald spoke with Cramer following the forum, asking her to clarify her remark.

Guess what she said?

“What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong. (A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

In other words, Cramer isn’t “against blacks” BUT she thinks they don’t have any business marrying or procreating with white people. Her ignorance really couldn’t be much louder.

Fortunately Jean Cramer doesn’t speak for all of Marysville. The Mayor has asked that she withdraw her candidacy. Hit the flip to hear him explain why he believes no one who thinks like her should be an elected official.