Swirl Prevails: Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Still Claiming Cash Queen Chloe Green Despite Her Topless Tryst With Polo Player!

Jeremy Meeks Still Claims Relationship With Chloe Green

Must be the money!!! Just a few weeks back we told you that ‘hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks and his Topshop heiress baby mama had parted ways but according to TMZ reports Jeremy recently told one of their reporters that they’re still together, even though she was recently photographed topless being affectionate with Montecarlo polo player Rommy Gianni.

Watch what happens when a TMZ videographer approached Meeks in L.A. on Wednesday:

Meanwhile Meeks hasn’t posted Green on his Insta since May…

BUT, back when we reported the breakup news a few weeks ago, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on August 12 that Meeks and Green had “split about two months ago but are off and on still speaking.”

Soooo maybe they were just on an off day when Chloe decided to have her topless tryst?

Y’all will recall, Meeks was still married to his ex-wife when he was released from prison after his mugshot went viral, launching his international modeling career. He divorced his wife after meeting and beginning to date Green, and the couple welcomed a son, Jayden, in May 2018.

The last time Chloe posted Jeremy was in April.