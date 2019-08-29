DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Kicked A$AP Ferg & MadeinTYO Off “New Freezer” [Video]

A$AP Ferg Recalls Kendrick Lamar Kicking Him Off “New Freezer”

Getting a feature from Kendrick Lamar would be a huge win for any new artist, and that formula worked like a charm for Rich The Kid’s hit “New Freezer.”

Because Kung Fu Kenny doesn’t really give verses to just anyone, a lot of fans were curious as to how this feature came to fruition–and luckily, A$AP Ferg has some insight into how the track came to be.

Apparently, Ferg used to be on the song with MadeinTYO before Kendrick came through and kicked them off. Hear exactly what went down for yourself down below: