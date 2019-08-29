Walking Stick Wreckage: Two Bus-Riders Beat Up Audacious Cane-Wielding Elderly Woman [Video]

Two Bronx Bus-Riders Fight Cane-Wielding Older Woman

One above-60 lady found herself getting jumped, after an alleged fight over a baby stroller.

According to New York Post, two passengers in the Bronx gave hands to the 67-year-old woman after she threatening them with her walking cane.

One of the two woman was pushing a stroller with her infant child inside. They boarded the Bx1 bus at Grand Concourse and 161st Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, according to police and video of the brawl.

After the stroller bumped into the 67-year-old woman, she got into a heated argument with the two younger women. The ladies curse each other out with one of the younger ladies telling the 67-year-old to “shut the fu** up.”

Eventually, things escalated with the older woman challenging one of the woman to a fight.

“Come the fu** on,” she yells, slamming her cane on the floor of the bus. “I train for people like you.”

That’s when one of the ladies seems to confront her while still on the bus, and the other younger one yells outside “step off the bus.”

“It ain’t gon’ be both of y’all,” the older woman replies.

Then, when the older lady tries to fight her way off the bus, that’s when the second younger woman comes from behind and repeatedly hits her in the head.

Footage below.

Daaamn.

The older lady could’ve taken one of them, naw?

Cops came to the scene and she refused medical attention. Now authorities are searching for the two younger attackers.