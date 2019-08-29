Jaquae On Headline Heat

Jaquae may not be a household name just yet, but after working with Diddy and joining Love & Hip Hop New York, he’s well on his way there. The Harlem rapper joined the eighth season of the VH1 show dating Sophia The Body, then entered a relationship with rapper Kiyanne — so of course, some drama went down at his expense.

Jaquae recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and despite how spicy they got, Quae kept it all the way real. The “My Pieces Hittin” rapper also dished on his restaurant JERKYZ that he owns in Harlem.

Check out the video above for more.