Fancy: Garcelle Beauvais To Become First Black Woman On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais Joining “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Cast

There’s a new housewife coming to Beverly Hills and she’s quite “Fancy.” Garcelle Beauvais will make history as the first black woman on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 10.

She comes in alongside newbie Sutton Stracke, friend to Lisa Rinna.

Bravo made the announcement today and Garcelle expressed her excitement to be the first black Beverly Hills “diamond holder” in a statement to the network’s Daily Dish.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” the 52-year-old said in a statement. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.” She concluded: “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere … and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

There was room for Garcelle on the show, RHOB vet Lisa Vanderpump quit in June.

Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne are also all returning for season 10 that’s expected to air in 2020.

Will YOU be watching???