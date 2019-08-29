Won’t He Do It: Atlanta Unveils Tyler Perry Studios Highway Sign Near Cleveland Ave

Atlanta Unveils Tyler Perry Studios Highway Sign Near Cleveland Ave

Madea done found her way to to highway exit near you! Record-breaking, actor, film executive, and producer Tyler Perry shared this week that he came across the highway sign which bears “Tyler Perry Studios” near the Cleveland Ave off route 166.

While many of you know he has ruled the Hollywood market grossing over a billion at the box office, the humble story of a young man who never gave up, started making live plays, went on tour, then opened his own production company is an inspirational one, to say the least.

The mogul shared his elation and gratitude with a Facebook post reading;

“Driving into work today I saw these signs on the highways being changed. My eyes filled with water knowing what God has allowed to happen in my life. Atlanta has truly been the promised land for me. I came here with nothing, lived off Sylvan Road, ended up homeless and starving, but I was always praying and believing. I was always keeping the faith, knowing that if I worked hard, did my absolute best, kept my integrity, honored every blessing, and remained grateful through it all that everything would work out. And it has, thank God. But to all of you looking at my life now, I want to share a scripture/prayer that helped me keep going from St. Mark 9:23-25. It’s a simple prayer by a man who had faith, a man who believed, but still had doubts. He said, “LORD I believe but help my unbelief.” Even in my darkest times when I wanted to give up, I kept believing, and I asked God to help me to believe past any naysayer, any doubt, and any problem. Just know that it is possible to believe in your dream and still wonder how or when it’s going to happen. Stay the course. Pray, work, believe and repeat. You’ll get there. Just believe for as much as you can, and ask God to help you believe for the rest!”

Now, the famed producer owns a 300-acre production studio based nears downtown Atlanta.

If this homeless to highway sign come up isn’t a true testament to Black Boy Joy, we’re not sure what is.