WON’T HE DO IT! Alex Trebek Finishes Chemotherapy, Returning To ‘Jeopardy’! [Video]

Alex Trebek Announces His Return To Jeopardy Hosting Gig

Earlier this year, fans were devastated at the surprising announcement that Jeopardy host Alex Trebek would be stepping away from the show.

The reason for his hiatus was that the longtime host had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis a lot of people, unfortunately, don’t come back from. Two months after the initial news, he announced his tumors had shrunk 50% and asked for more prayers in the final leg of recovery.

Fast forward to the present day, the 79-year-old-host has finished his final chemotherapy treatment and is already headed back to work. Alex Trebek will be returning to Jeopardy just in time for the filming of the 36th season!

Check out the man himself announcing his highly-anticipated return below: