Black Girl On Fire: Meet Jazerai Allen-Lord, The Sneaker Expert Who Reimagined Reebok’s Club C Silhouette With 3 Types Of Leather

Black Girl Magic.

Consultant And Sneaker Expert Jazerai Allen-Lord Introduces Her Own Reebok Club C Kicks

If you’re a sneakerhead of any race or gender, you may want to mark your calendars for September 1st, 2019 at midnight. Reebok and sneaker expert Jazerai Allen-Lord have a collaboration dropping that is bragworthy for your closets.

Reebok announced the “I t’s A Man’s World ” campaign last week that highlights five different talented women. The campaign also includes new sneaker designs from each of those ladies, Jazerai’s leading the pack with her Club C sneaker launching September 1st.

Jazerai Allen-Lord has been a pivotal voice on the sneaker scene for over a decade now. She started as a blogger and author after photos of her rocking De La Soul SB dunks with her wedding dress permeated the sneaker community. As a mother of two boys and a woman with taste, it was important for Jazerai to design a sneaker that transcended the stereotypes a “woman’s” shoe.

So you can cross off the purples and pinks if you were expecting that.

Jazerai flips the Club C sneaker, one of Reebok’s classic styles. Hers is designed with three different types of leather, an embossed logo and a chalk palette that champions the inclusiveness of “ It’s A Man’s World .” Isn’t it beautiful?

Reebok Club C x Jazerai. Sept. 1. DESIGNED BY A BLACK WOMAN. pic.twitter.com/kBHSbpk5qo — Jazerai Allen-Lord (@jazzyrae) August 25, 2019

This won’t be the last we see and hear from Jazerai on the sneaker scene. In a recent interview with Essence, the power voice says she plans to lend her expertise to series on sneakers produced with Lena Waithe and Broadway Pictures.

I am working on a series called “You Ain’t Got These” with Lena Waithe and Broadway Pictures. The series is about the socio-economical, gender, political, racial issues that are wrapped up in sneakers and that undercurrent. Lena is narrating her story along with interviews of people that we know and love in sneaker culture and kind of framing that for the viewer. I’m a student of Lena Waithe, a student of God, a student of the game right now.