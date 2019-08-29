Bomb Beauty Secrets: Rico Nasty’s Guide to Bold Brows, Fake Freckles, and Galactic Highlighter [Video]

Rico Nasty Reveals Some Of Her Best Kept Beauty Secrets

From faux flecks to “extra” sheen, rising rapper Rico Nasty shares the tricks behind her stage look signatures.

Peep the video down below as Rico stops by Vogue to let us all in on some beauty secrets as she walks us through her daily make-up routine. Find out how to get some bold brows, fake freckles, and some galactic highlighter :