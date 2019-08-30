Sway In The Morning: Missy Elliott Reflects On Her VMA’s Performance, Industry Secrets & Her Jay-Z Epiphany [Video]

Missy Elliott Stops By Sway In The Morning To Talk Video Music Awards

The one and only Missy Elliott stopped by Sway’s Universe this week, breaking down her momentous performance at this year’s Video Music Awards prior to receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Dedicating the electrifying show to the dance community everywhere and the next generation, Missy describes how grateful she is for her tremendous career.

While she was in the building, the legendary rapper also talked about some of her untold industry tales, her thoughts on marriage, Jay-Z, and releasing new music. Peep the interview down below to see what Missy has to say: