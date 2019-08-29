And I, OOP: Missy Elliott’s “Work It” Dancer Alyson Stoner Says She Had No Idea About Song’s Sexual Nature [Video]

Alyson Stoner Talks Missy Elliott’s VMA Performance And “Work It”

Can’t lie, we’re still high off Missy Elliott‘s MTV VMA performance prior to receiving the Video Vanguard Award earlier this week.

One of the highlights of the show was the return of beloved “Work It” dance Alyson Stoner who was but a young lass when she captured the hearts of Black America and beyond with her on-point dance moves.

TMZ caught up with Alyson to ask her thoughts about Missy, the performance, and her complete misunderstanding of what “Work It” meant when she was a child lol.

Give Missy ALL the flowers.