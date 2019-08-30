Just A Friend? Heartbroken Hawkeyed Mario Fans Are Probing THIS Photo To Figure Out If He’s In A Relationship

Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Who Mario’s Girlfriend Is

The year is 2019 and women in Mario’s comment section are threatening to unfollow him for posting a photo of himself touching the hand of another woman.

You read that correctly.

Mario is causing a frenzy on Instagram after posting up photos from his birthday dinner. Mario does look GOODT still. The smooth operator is staring into the soul of the menu here but if you swipe the photo to the right, you see he’s touching hands with someone. This little detail had women leaving comments like “Now I gotta unfollow you”, “WHO HAND IS THAT” and “Harpo who dat woman?”

Swipe to see it.

So, who is the lucky lady, Rio? Hit the flip for more of Mario’s delicious birthday dinner photos.