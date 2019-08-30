Seen On The Scene: Mahershala Ali & David Oyelowo Reconnect At DON’T LET GO’s Q & A

David Oyelowo And Mahershala Ali Reconnect At DON’T LET GO’s Q & A

Last Tuesday, ICON MANN, a media, consulting, and heritage development enterprise, committed to positively transforming the dialogue and imaging of black males celebrated, David Oyelowo by hosting a screening of his new thriller DON’T LET GO at the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) headquarters in Los Angeles. Academy-Award winning Black actor, Mahershala Ali, WHEN THEY SEE US star, Isis King, Tameka Raymond, Erica Pitman and more came out to support the film’s star and producer David Oyelowo, and writer Jacob Estes.

Tamara Houston, Founder and CEO of ICON MANN, served as the host for the evening and Associate Director, Membership Relations and Outreach, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Shawn Finnie moderated a post-screening Q & A with David Oyelowo and Jacob Estes.

During the panel, David discussed why representation matters in Hollywood stating, “One of the things I’m absolutely dedicated to is getting to see people of color in front of, behind the camera, and telling stories that are universal, expansive and are not necessarily tied to race. Because I truly believe in this medium as powerful for cultural change. I think what breaks down prejudice is coming away from fear. That has to do with feeling like you know people who are different than you. I always look for opportunities to do that with a film. And I’m always looking to provide opportunities for my twelve-year-old self.” We see you BLACK MAN!