This Is America: The Trump Administration Is Reportedly Trying To Deport Children With Life-Threatening Illnesses

The Trump Administration Is Reportedly Trying To Deport Children With Serious Illnesses

According to CBS News, the Trump administration has been making moves behind the scenes to make it difficult for legal immigrants to use social services.

Earlier this month Trump and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) quietly buried a medical deferred action program that allowed sick undocumented immigrants and their families to stay in the U.S. to get treatment. After USCIS killed the program, families with pending applications were informed through letters that they had 33 days to leave the country or could be deported.

Undocumented immigrants request deferred action for mild and serious illnesses like cancer, HIV, cerebral palsy, leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and epilepsy.

In most cases, the sick child is an American citizen but other members of the family aren’t, so undocumented parents have to decide whether to give up their child and hope for the best, or take them back to their home country for proper care.