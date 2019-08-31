F**K 12: Ex-NYPD Detectives Let Off With Only Probation After Reportedly Raping A Teen While She Was In Custody

Ex-NYPD Cops Only Get A Slap On The Wrist After Having Sex With A Woman In Custody

According to CNN, two ex-NYPD officers who were accused of raping an 18-year-old girl will face no jail time after pleading guilty to 11 charges.

Eddie Martins,39, and Richard Hall,34, plead guilty to the charges of bribery and misconduct, and will face five years of probation. They both claimed they’d had consensual sex with the teen while she was held in their custody in 2017.

Martins and Hall were originally charged with over 50 counts, including rape and kidnapping. The teen accused the officers of arresting her on drug possession in 2017 and then sexually assaulting her in the back of their van while she was handcuffed. Martins and Hall’s reps claimed that the teen offered sexual favors in exchange for her freedom.

New York has passed a law that prohibits police officers from engaging in sexual activity with people in custody, but the new law will close a loophole that previously allowed the officers to say that the sex was consensual.