One Tall Azz Couple: Zendaya & ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi Spotted Vacationing Together In Greece

Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Fuel Dating Rumors In Greece

On the finale of Euphoria earlier this month, we finally got to see Rue confront Nathan–and it’s pretty safe to say that these two are not fond of one another.

But apparently, things offscreen are a totally different story.

Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi were spotted vacationing together in Greece this week, sparking some pretty serious relationship rumors. The actress is currently on vacation with close family and friends–probably for her birthday, which falls on September 1–and it looks like Elordi decided to tag along for the special occasion.

Rumors first started swirling when fans took photos with Zendaya and Jacob separately, showing that the two appeared to be at the same beach club in Greece. The next day, things were made even more obvious when another fan posted a photo of himself, which showed Jacob and Zendaya walking together in the background.

Though Jacob publicly dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King in the past, Zendaya is known to be super private when it comes to her romantic relationships–so it’s not surprising that they haven’t shared any pictures with one another.

The last time these two were spotted hanging out was at Zendaya’s birthday party last week, along with all of the other Euphoria co-stars. Z did post some footage of Elordi getting cozy with her dog Noon, though, so it looks like they’re already pretty comfortable with one another (Even if it’s just as friends).

Are you here for this possible new couple?!