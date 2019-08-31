Get Like Rih: Rihanna’s Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono, Gives A Tutorial With The New Fenty Foundation & Brow MVP [Video]

Priscilla Ono Gives Us A Tutorial With The Newest Fenty Products

Beside just being a goddess on her own, Rihanna’s got a pretty incredible team behind her–which includes her makeup artist Priscilla Ono.

In the latest episode of ELLE‘s Backseat Facebeat, Priscilla introduces us to two new Fenty products — Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation and Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler — all while spilling tea and giving the ultimate beat.

Check out the video down below to learn all about the new products and how to apply them perfectly: