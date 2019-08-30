Eastern Elegance: Rihanna Blesses The Cover Of ‘VOGUE Hong Kong’ With Timeless Looks
Rihanna Covers Vogue Hong Kong
Rihanna is at it again being a bad gal baddie.
This time, she’s gracing her presence on Vogue Hong Kong.
#蕾哈娜 @badgalriri 登上 #VogueHongKong 九月刊封面，作為歌手、演員、商人、慈善家、設計師，稱得上當今時代偶像，她的影響早已超越時尚，且帶領一派流行文化。她的美妝品牌Fenty Beauty也將在九月來到香港，身穿 #LouisVuitton 的Rihanna為我們呈現一個紙本封面及兩個數碼版封面；在眾多華麗的頭銜光環下，她依然篤定、溫柔、強大。 Icon for our times and the ultimate fashion force, Rihanna is our September issue cover star. Her multi-hyphenate prowess manifests in a symphony of patterns, photographed by Hanna Moon and styled by Anya Ziourova. Photography: Hanna Moon @hannamoon69 Fashion Director: Anya Ziourova @anyaziourova Hair Stylist: Yusef @yusefhairnyc Makeup Artist: #KanakoTakase @Streeters Manicurist: Maria Salandra @redhotnails Producer: Alexis Piqueras @alexispf Set Designer: Gerard Santos #VogueCover #LV #LVHongKong
Gawgous.
The issue, which describes Ri Ri as an “icon for our times and the ultimate fashion force,” is set to hit newsstands on Sunday.
According to DailyMail, Rihanna is sporting designer garbs like Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten and Louis Vuitton selected by fashion director Anya Ziourova. Hair was done by Yusef (who also hooked up Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China look) and makeup was done by Kanako Takase.
Hit the flip for some more iconic material from Ms. Ri Ri.
