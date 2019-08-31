Skrrrrt Skrrrrrt: E-Scooters Are The Latest Hurricane Nightmare In South Florida

E-Scooters Have Become The Newest Nightmare In Hurricanes

Let’s paint the picture: You’re at home in South Florida, your city has been evacuated, and you’re bracing for the impending storm to hit. Power is already out, candles are throughout the house, the kids are scared–what else could you have to be worried about?

According to the Mayor of Miami, E- Scooters flying into windows are something to be concerned with. It may sound funny, but honestly, it’s true: The growing E-Scooter business is facing challenges every day, and the latest is from Mayors in cites under hurricane orders.

According to a report from CNBC, Miami’s mayor has ordered all six companies (Bird, Bolt, Uber’s Jump, Lime, Lyft and Spin) to collect all of their units by Friday at noon. If they don’t adhere to this urgent order, the fine will be massive and the lawsuits from damage done by the scooters will be just as huge.

Hurricane Dorian has quickly grown into a Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall in Florida this Labor Day weekend, producing winds of up to 130 mph.

Those 130mph winds + random scooters everywhere = seriously deadly projectiles.