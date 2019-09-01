Kang Thangs: T.I. Ready To Add Podcasting To His Repertoire Of Talents By Dropping ‘expediTIously’

According to Billboard, T.I. is the latest Hip-Hop O.G. to dive into the podcast game, as he will debut his new show ExpediTIously on September 5.

The new podcast will reportedly discuss social issues, relationships and “critical issues that impact us a society.”

“We talk about any and everything.. I tried to create an environment where people could speak and express themselves freely, fully, authentically, and unapologetically. We have created a space where you can speak your truth without judgment.”

 

“Frankly, I think because I have a lot to say, and I think the world needs to hear it,” T.I. adds.

