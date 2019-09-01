Feeling This Get Up: Rainbow Rocking Cardi Conquers ‘Made In America’ Festival [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Cardi B

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty

Cardi B Headlines “Made In America” Festival

Belcalis brought her regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx swag to “Made In America” this weekend. The Bronx baddie hit the stage to headline the first night while wearing a rainbow baaaawdy suit alongside an Erica La Pearl made-up face.

Bardi hit the stage for an hour at the Ben Franklin Parkway to perform her tracks “Press”, “Get Up 10”, “Motorsport” and a ton of others while twerking alongside her dancers.

Cardi B

Source: Arik McArthur/WireImage / Getty

At one point, Bardi brought out a bottle of water to drizzle herself….

 

Cardi B

Source: Arik McArthur/WireImage / Getty

and before hitting the stage she sent out a message to people BEFUDDLED about why she’s such a “vibe.”

Are you feeling Cardi’s “Made In America’ get up???

 

Cardi B

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty

More on the flip.

Cardi B

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty

Cardi climbed the rafters during her set.

Cardi B

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation / Getty

Cardi also twerked for fans in the front.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.