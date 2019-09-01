Bad. Bad. Bad. Bad. BOY! Are You Feelin’ MA$E’s Pool Party Cabana Costume?
- By Bossip Staff
Mase Performs At The Go Pool Dayclub At Flamingo Hotel & Casino
We’re a long ways from 1999 but Ma$e is still getting jiggy wit it… The rapper turned up with a performance at the Go Pool Dayclub at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Vegas wearing a multi colored cheetah print short set, Gucci socks and black kicks. Are you feelin’ his get up?
Here’s a look at the clothes in action. Do you think Ma$e used a stylist or did he get his drip on his own? We’re just wondering… for a friend.
Have a gander at more photos below:
