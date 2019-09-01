For Your Viewing Pleasure: These Sunday Sunrise Skies Are EVERYTHING
- By Bossip Staff
Beautiful Sunrise Over Heather Fields In Derbyshire
We spotted these beautiful photos and thought we’d do something a little different today — especially since it’s Sunday and we can all appreciate nature and having some down time just relaxing. These pictures taken of a sunrise near a field of heather in Derbyshire, UK by photographer John Finney really highlight how spectacular views can put us in a soothing mood.
Gorgeous right?
We really can’t stop staring.
You understand why we had to share, right? Are you more of a sunrise or a sunset person?
