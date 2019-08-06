Trevante Rhodes Might Be Engaged To A Beautiful Fitness Model, ‘Moonlight’ Mourning Ensues

Congratulations?

Is Trevante Rhodes Engaged?

Trevante Rhodes might be off the market—and we might be sick about it. The “Moonlight”/”Bird Box” actor doesn’t use much social media but a friend apparently shared a photo of the actor coupled up with a woman captioned “Congratulations.”

In it, he’s posing with fitness model Mara Wright and toasting with people who seem to be members of Wright’s family as they speak in German. There’s also a nice shiny rock on the lady’s left hand. Click HERE to see TheYBF’s grab of the (heartbreaking) shots.

Mara Wright is an LA-based Wilhemina model and actress with black and German roots.

She’s also trained in martial arts including Tae Kwon Do, karate and jiu-jitsu.

This lucky, lucky, LUCKY lady is cute. Right?

See more of Trevante’s maybe fiancee on the flip.