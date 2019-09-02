Fetty Wap Gambles It All In Vegas, Arrested For Fight With Valet

Fetty Wap Loses Big In Las Vegas At The Valet

The old saying goes, “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”…but it seems like the exact opposite is true when it comes to celebrities. That’s exactly the situation Fetty Wap is in the middle of right now.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur had an unlucky run in with the law while out in Vegas. The New Jersey native was arrested on Sunday at the Mirage after he and one of the valets got into an argument. Things ended up getting physical and Fetty allegedly punched the valet at least three times.

To make the situation even more embarrassing for the public figure, Fetty was held by a fellow citizen under ‘citizens arrest’ until police arrived. Once in custody, his official cause for arrest cites “three counts of misdemeanor battery”–one for each of the punches he supposedly landed.

This is the second violence-related brush with the law in less than 90 days for Fetty Wap. Back in June, the rapper was accused of assaulting a woman he met at a video shoot in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are investigating this event, but no charges are being issued at this time.

As for this latest Las Vegas event, Fetty Wap was only in custody for a few hours before he was released, though he’s bound to have a date with the judge sooner than later.