Lela Rochon Returns To Instagram, Rocking Ring Despite Antoine Fuqua Cheating Allegations

Lela Rochon Returns To Instagram After Antoine Fuqua Scandal

Lela Rochon is back—and apparently unbothered. The actress has returned to Instagram after deleting her account in the midst of those damning photos of her hubby Antoine Fuqua kissing Nicole Murphy.

Lela who has yet to speak on the cheating scandal posted a pic of herself amidst a beautiful background captioned, “God is good.” She’s also clearly still wearing her wedding ring.

She also shared another pic of herself enjoying a girls night out in St. Tropez. Lela is one of several celebs there for Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday.

As previously reported Nicole Murphy apologized to Lela for kissing her husband after initially saying she was just being “friendly.” She’s back to posting on Instagram as well.

Are you glad to see Lela Rochon back on IG?