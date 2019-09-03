People Ain’t Isht: Rideshare Driver Charged In Toddler Disappearance, Cops Say Baby Sold For $10,000

Rideshare Driver Arrested For Child Abduction

This punchline is no laughing matter when it comes to a Pennsylvania Uber and Lyft driver who has been arrested for abducting a child and selling her for $10,000.

According to Q13Fox, Paul Johnson was riding in a 25-year-old Sharena Nancy’s car with a friend and his daughter, when he got out of the car and went to get the child, the driver sped off. Police caught up with her a few short hours later but the child was not found. Here’s where s#!t gets even crazier.

Nancy told police that Paul Johnson had sold his daughter to someone for $10,000 and she was only asked to drop the child off with a woman who would meet her along U.S. Route 22.

Nancy told detectives she encountered a silver SUV with out-of-state plates parked on the side of the road and did as she had been instructed — passing the toddler and the carseat over to a woman standing next to the car and then driving off. Nancy told police she also saw a second woman inside the SUV.

Nancy was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child. Taji Walsh, Paul Johnson’s mother, doesn’t believe Nancy’s story one bit.

“If the police felt that PJ was in any way involved, he wouldn’t be walking freely, he’d be locked somewhere up like she is,” she said.

