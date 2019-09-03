Lupita Nyong’o Beautifully Covers ‘Vanity Fair’, Talks Upcoming Projects & Owning Her Voice In Hollywood

Lupita Nyong’o Graces Vanity Fair Cover

Lupita Nyong’o is once again giving looks full of color thanks to her new Vanity Fair cover. Photographed by Jackie Nickerson and styled by Samira Nasr, Lupita rocks a light green dress with her hair all the way out amidst a grassy location.

In the issue, Lupita talks about quite a few things, including her children’s book Sulwe and a T.V. series she’s working on with Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book Americanah.

“We’re so, so, so, so, so close to rolling the cameras. It’s really exciting to see that kind of labor of love actually come to fruition,” says Nyong’o, ensuring that Gurira is bringing “her tenacious passion and her perspective, her humor, her understanding of the stories and the worlds of Americanah.”

Lupita also talks about picking her battles, such as speaking out against Harvey Weinstein two years ago.

“I was born into a political family. My father was fighting for what he believed in,” says Nyong’o. “I think it was really just instilled in me that there are things in this world that are worth changing—part of living is about trying to transform the world into, you know…the world that we want to be a part of.”

You can check out her full interview for yourself here!