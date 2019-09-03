Tragic: 14-Year-Old In Alabama Confesses To Killing All Five Members Of His Family

14-Year Old Confesses To Killing Five Family Members

A chilling incident occurred in Alabama that left five members of a family dead.

According to WAFF48, a 14-year-old confessed to killing his family members in the Elkmont community in Alabama.

The incident went down around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young said that deputies were called to the scene at around 1:15 a.m. by a juvenile in the house who says he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs.

Deputies discovered one adult and two juveniles dead, while another adult and another juvenile were with critical injuries. The kid was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, while the adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Around 3 a.m., Sheriff Mike Blakely came to the scene to tell deputies and investigators that the two surviving victims had died, and the 14-year-old who called the cops confessed to the crime.

Officials at Elkmont High School are calling for prayers for the school and community, and officials report that they will have a grief counselor at the school on Tuesday.

The sheriff says that the victims were the father, step-mother and siblings of the shooter. The story is still developing and there’s still no info on the possible motives of the shooter.

Smh, truly tragic.