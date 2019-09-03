Dorian’s Damage: Watch Raging Water Batter Homes In The Bahamas, Storm Moves Toward Florida [Video]

Hurricane Dorian Headed To Florida After Battering Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is on its way to the east coast of Florida after spending almost all yesterday ravaging the Bahamas.

This morning on GMA, we got a chance to see how high the water had risen and what type of damage it has been doing to people’s homes.

Prayers up for those who have lost their lives and those who are looking to escape Dorian’s path.