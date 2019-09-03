First Look: The Teaser For ‘Just Mercy’ Starring Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Foxx Just Dropped! [VIDEO]

Michael B. Jordan And Jamie Foxx Star In ‘Just Mercy’, Trailer Drops 9/4

The official trailer for ‘Just Mercy’ drops this Wednesday, September 4th, but Warner Bros. is already anticipating the film will be huge and is teasing the film today. The project stars Michael B. Jordan as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, whose book inspired the film, and Jamie Foxx as Walter McMillian, the prisoner who changed the trajectory of Stevenson’s career. Check out the visuals below:

This one will be POWERFUL, mark our words!

Here’s more about Just Mercy:

Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson star in “Just Mercy,” an inspiring drama that brings one of the most important stories of our time to the big screen. Award-winning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (“The Glass Castle,” “Short Term 12”) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote, based on the award-winning nonfiction bestseller by Bryan Stevenson. A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

