Katie WHOM??? Meet The Bronzy Baddie Spotted With A Not-Officially-Single Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx’s Rumored Rebound Boo Revealed
A not-officially-single Jamie Foxx didn’t waste any time messying up his reported split from Katie Holmes and was spotted holding hands with aspiring singer Sela Vav (who also happens to be a bronzy baddie) leaving a club in LA.
Now, to be fair, the two could just be really close (and affectionate) friends who hold hands leaving clubs and not anything else. Jamie seems like a nice guy who, according to reports, is simply helping the 21-year-old out with her promising career
while appearing in her IG photos.
Naturally, we’re very skeptical about this “friend-helping-a-friend” story but we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt (for now) and invite you to check out her IG-sizzling pics.
Hit the flip for an intro to Jamie’s rumored new boo thang Sela Vav.
So, this happened and stirred up messy speculation…
And this post didn’t make things any better…
Yep, she’s a baddie.
