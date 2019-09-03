Megan Thee Stallion Struts Her Yeehaw Hams In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Feat. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion “Hot Girl Summer” Video
It’s finally here, the twerkstravaganza that is Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s “Hot Girl Summer.” The rap buddies’ Ty Dolla $ign assisted visual includes cameos from Nicki’s boo thang Kenny Petty who gleefully grabs her glutes, Rico Nasty, La La Anthony and Ari Lennox.
If you like how “Hot Girl Summer” turned out you can thank director Munachi Osegbu.
Watch above.
