Stallion And Barbz Unite: Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem Has Twitter P-Popping On An E-Handstand

It was only a matter of time. Megan Thee Stallion proved that she’s the only universally beloved person left in the world by linking up with Nicki Minaj for the “Hot Girl Summer” anthem America deserves. The entire song is an ode to twerking, women and living your best life.

The result? An internet-wide twerkstravaganza of wigs been tossed, edges deteriorated and donks high in the sky.

The song has destroyed Twitter and we are here for it.

So you know what that means? Peep the wildest, dopest, hilarious reactions to the anthem.

