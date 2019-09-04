Must Be Nice: Virgo Lover Future Seemingly Funds Baby Mama Brittni’s Extravagant B-day Vacay

- By Bossip Staff
Future and Meek Mill Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Birthday Girl Brittni Vacations In Italy While Future Talks Splurgin’ On Virgo Dream-cations

Future professed his “love” and angst during Virgo season recently on Instagram but was he referring to ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy? In the post Future jokes about Virgo season costing him lots of cash. “Watches, cars, bags, money, vacations”. He then exclaims his love for a “bossy chick”.

Conveniently, Brittni is a Virgo and she happens to be fresh off of a week-long excursion around the Mediterranean in celebration of her birthday. The mother and entrepreneur started off her dream vacation in Ibiza and ended in near the shores of Capri, Italy where she soaked in the sun on a yacht! She’s also clothed in some expensive duds for the vacay.

Fancy stuff.

The spa was amazing 💕

Hit the flip for photos of Brittni lavishly living it up overseas for her birthday.

Nude

Between Amalfi and Atrani 🦄

Italian Summer 💕

Boss that shit up🦄

This not CABO it’s CAPRI 💕

Low Low Key and HAPPY 😊

    Having my way 🦄

    Mediterranean Sea 💕

