Slimmy Trimmy: Tamela Mann Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss After Recovering From Double Knee Replacement Surgery

Tamela Mann Celebrates Losing 40 Pounds

Congratulations are in order for the beautiful Mrs. Tamela Mann!

The coveted 53-year-old gospel singer and actress embarked on a health journey earlier this year and so far she’s lost 40 pounds she says. Tamela accomplished the weight goal by following the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) program. She did it all through their meal plans, she claims. She currently serves as an ambassador to the company.

Back in July, Tamela revealed to fans that she had undergone double knee replacement surgery. She asked for prayers for a speedy recovery. Now just two months later she looks even slimmer.

Here’s a flash back to Mann just a few weeks ago, fresh out of surgery.

We’re happy to report she’s doing MUCH better just a few weeks after surgery. Hit the flip to see Tamela Mann’s latest and slimmest summer body.