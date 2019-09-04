Bling Bling: Snickers Teams Up With Ben Baller For Weekly NFL ‘Stay Hungry’ Chain

Snickers Teams With Ben Baller/ If & Co For New NFL Hunger Chain

You’re probably already familiar with The University Of Miami and their coveted turnover chain. After a turnover, the player responsible gets to wear the chain on the sideline in a feel-good celebration of the events. That small gesture alone is sure to make headlines every time its placed around a player’s neck.

No team wants to see them celebrating, so obviously the stakes and the urgency to avoid that happening have reached new levels when the chain came into the situation. Now, we have something similar going on in the NFL, but this time it’s coming from the people over at Snickers.

The chocolate brand has teamed up with famed jeweler Ben Baller (#BenBallerDidTheChain) for their latest activation, in which Ben created a fully iced out chain featuring a snickers “S” logo. If you aren’t familiar with Ben Baller, he is without a doubt the top jeweler in the game right now. His quality is unmatched, and players being able to wear a piece of his art is incentive enough.

The new Snickers chain is going to make a weekly rotation to one player who left nothing on the field and displayed the most hunger for the win that week. In an age were activations are rarely making sense or moving people like they used to, its dope to see one that you know is going to have people talking and make some friendly competition just a little bit more competitive.

Peep Ben Baller’s announcement about his latest opportunity down below: