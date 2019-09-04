Dolezal-ing: Jennifer Aniston Is Out Here Looking Like A Whole Mahogany Woman; Confusion Ensues
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she’s stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Read the full interview from our October beauty issue at the link in bio, and stay tuned for more cover shots. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @kerrybombe
Jennifer Aniston’s Suspicious Cover
Everyone wants to be black. The latest culprit? Either Jennifer Aniston or the people who decided to have her looking like a whole black woman on the cover of In Style Magazine. We don’t know how this happened but everyone is confused as hell. Sure, she’s celebrating her 50th birthday and looking not bad but why does she have to look like a whole entire black woman in the process? We know black don’t crack but this is a bit too far, no?
Twitter has all sorts of confusion and jokes. Take a look…
