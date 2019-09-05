FREE SMOKE: Twitter Shades Instagram By Claiming The Platform Is Mainly Tweet Screenshots

Twitter Shades Instagram Claiming ITs Mainly Tweet Screenshots

Since the start of social media, we’ve seen several networks come & go: Myspace, Vine, Path, Google+ and several others (not to mention the fact that Snapchat is still on life support).

Most current new apps don’t stand a chance due to Instagram quickly implementing each and every one of its new features. But on the flip side, one social media site that has seemed to withstand the test of time is Twitter. Twitter is still a lot of peoples’ main source of info information, second only to Google. Want to know the real tea on any subject? Just search it on Twitter. Want a good laugh? Search Twitter. Plus, if you actively use Instagram, you’ll notice that even on a separate platform, a lot the top posts on the popular page are screenshots of tweets.

That’s a trend that has been going on for a while, and Twitter itself has started to notice as well. The social media site decided to fire off a subliminal about the matter, and where else than on the official Instagram page?

Twitter posted a series of screenshotted tweets with one reading “instagram is literally just screenshots of tweets and i think @twitter should call them out”. They even chopped it up into 6 separate IG post to read as two rows incase anyone might not get the subliminal. Even more petty is the fact that its sits as their first post and they only have a handful of posts on the platform ever.

Since this initial shade, Twitter has posted nothing but screenshots of tweets on Instagram. Nothing like some playful shots to make everyone realize the majority–and what one could argue is the best part–of Instagram is Twitter.

Ironic, huh?