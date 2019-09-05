Political Beef: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Warns Ted Cruz To “Keep Our Name Out Of Your Mouth”

The Mayor Of Chicago Has Some Words For Ted Cruz

The hottest topic in politics right now–besides Donald Trump’s fake knowledge of the weather–is most definitely gun control.

In the past 60 days alone, Texas has had two separate mass shootings. You would think any politician from the state would focus on the safety of their people and just ignore anything else. But of course, that just doesn’t seem to be the case.

A prime example of these F’d up priorities is Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is opposing gun reform and the safety laws being suggested. When asked why, Cruz only answered by using the city of Chicago as an example of why it doesn’t work. The senator often uses this same exact stance and recently responded to a tweet about gun violence in Chicago with a similar attitude.

Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens. https://t.co/znHO31gDH2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019

According to reports from CNN, his remarks didn’t sit too well with the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot decided to take to Twitter to respond, pulling the receipts out to show that the guns used in Chicago don’t even come from their city and also attached the 2017 ‘Gun Trace’ report backing up her claim.

Then, she let Cruz know to “keep our name out your mouth” when speaking on Chicago.

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Ted Cruz has conveniently ignored all questions about universal gun background checks and anything else of the same vein, but he does plan to talk with actor and activist Alyssa Milano about “uniting to stop gun violence,” he announced recently on Twitter.