Texas Man Kills 5 People, Injures Over 20 During ANOTHER Mass Shooting [Video]

Shooter Kills 5, Injures 21 In Odessa, Texas

An active shooter killed at least five people and left 21 others injured in the Odessa, Texas, area on Saturday afternoon before he was shot dead at a movie theater. The killer was identified as a white man in his 30’s, police said.

Today at approximately 3:13 P.M. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the male driver pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit.

The patrol unit was occupied by two Troopers, and one was hit by the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene and continued shooting innocent people, including a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer.