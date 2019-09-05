#BlackInkCompton: Vudu Dahl Details Her Experience Growing Up In The Cult With An Abusive Step-Father [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Reveals Childhood Cult To Nessie
Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Dahl hasn’t had a very easy life. In fact, it’s been a nightmare according to what she told Nessie in the most recent episode.
When Nessie gets a care package from her mother, Vudu comments that she wishes her mom did those type of things which prompted Nessie to ask about her background.
She didn’t expect to hear what she heard in Vudu’s testimony. Press play below.
Wow…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.