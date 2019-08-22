Meet Vudu Dahl, The Ex-Cult Life Baddie From #BlackInkCompton
Meet Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Dahl
The second episode of Black Ink Compton went down last night and Vudu Dahl introduced her unique story.
The Seattle raised tattoo apprentice revealed that she is one of her 13 siblings who ran away from the cult she was raised in. Knowing she was pansexual, Vudu told viewers that she ran away from the restricting cult life at 20-years-old. Her breaking point, she said, was when her father tried to force her into an arranged marriage.
Vudu uses tattooing and her platform to raise awareness for the LGBT community and to advocate feminism. Her art style is completely unique, just like her past.
Vudu says she her former life of abuse makes it tough for her to tolerate misogyny in any form now. Seems like Vudu tattooing at a shop spearheaded by three men might be tough to navigate if everyone isn’t careful, right?
Not to be mistaken as a prude, in her past time, Vudu likes to show off her banging bawwwdy.
View this post on Instagram
Kittens never strike a pose that isn’t photogenic 😸 @indexmodels #newyork #photoshoot #creole #daddy #blackgirlmagic #bigapple #photographer #meow #inked #theillustratedman #tattoos #blackgirlsinked #la #losangeles #lingerie #boudoirphotography #tattooedgirls #girlswithtattoos #boyswithtattoos #inkedgirls #sullenfamily #sullenangels #art #artist
Hit the flip to get more familiar with #BlackInCompton’s interesting new artist.
View this post on Instagram
Kittens never strike a pose that isn’t photogenic 😸 @indexmodels #newyork #photoshoot #creole #daddy #blackgirlmagic #bigapple #photographer #meow #inked #theillustratedman #tattoos #blackgirlsinked #la #losangeles #lingerie #boudoirphotography #tattooedgirls #girlswithtattoos #boyswithtattoos #inkedgirls #sullenfamily #sullenangels #art #artist
View this post on Instagram
What a weird day today. @joebowersphotography #realtobeach #inked #tattoomodel #inked #tattooapprentice #valentinesday2019 #vday #art #beach #seattle #la #losangeles #creole #daddy #princess #tattooapprentice #illustration #happyvalentinesday #tattoo #sullenangels #sullenfamily
View this post on Instagram
The background looks super photoshopped but it’s not. @joebowersphotography #rialtobeach #seattle #wa #california #photoshoot #goldenhour #photooftheday #tattoos #creole #daddy #princess #art #blackgirlmagic #melaninpoppin #love #girlswithtattoos #boyswithtattoos #beach #nature #nude #natural #newtattooartist #aspiringmodel #vududahl
View this post on Instagram
My tits may sag, but at least I’m not a hag. Also, I want to do more photos like this please! Please tag an LA photographer you know who might be interested! @joebowersphoto . . . . . #Seattle #rialtobeach #nature #goldenhour #sunset #beach #photoshoot #photographer #art #blackgirlmagic #tattoo #newtattooartist #girlswithtattoos #blackgirlwithtattoos #creole #daddy #princess #lgbtq #queer #la #losangeles
View this post on Instagram
I wear a lot of black but pink is actually my favorite color. What’s yours? Photo by @made.photo Bodysuit by @forever21 #losangeles #model #photographer #photoshoot #blackgirlmagic #creole #daddy #princess #inkedgirls #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #tattooapprentice #newtattooartist #boyswithtattoos #art #thepaintedlady #tattooedwomen #tattooedmodel #lagirl #bodysuit #forever21
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.