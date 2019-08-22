Meet Vudu Dahl, The Ex-Cult Life Baddie From #BlackInkCompton

Meet Black Ink Compton’s Vudu Dahl

The second episode of Black Ink Compton went down last night and Vudu Dahl introduced her unique story.

The Seattle raised tattoo apprentice revealed that she is one of her 13 siblings who ran away from the cult she was raised in. Knowing she was pansexual, Vudu told viewers that she ran away from the restricting cult life at 20-years-old. Her breaking point, she said, was when her father tried to force her into an arranged marriage.

Vudu uses tattooing and her platform to raise awareness for the LGBT community and to advocate feminism. Her art style is completely unique, just like her past.

Vudu says she her former life of abuse makes it tough for her to tolerate misogyny in any form now. Seems like Vudu tattooing at a shop spearheaded by three men might be tough to navigate if everyone isn’t careful, right?

Not to be mistaken as a prude, in her past time, Vudu likes to show off her banging bawwwdy.

