Bangers: Dascha Polanco, Halima Aden And More Attend NY Fashion Week Kickoff Party [Photos]

Halima Aden at the E!, ELLE, & IMG Host NYFW Kick-Off Party Top of the Standard, NY

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

E! ELLE & IMG Host NYFW Kick-Off Party

NYFW is upon us and you know what that means! Legendary parties, iconic shows and beautiful people everywhere. Speaking of which, some of our favorite bangers were out and about at E!, ELLE and IMG’s famous fashion week kick-off event on Wednesday so we had to share some shots. How beautiful is Halima Aiden in her pink dress and matching headwrap?

Dascha Polanco at the E!, ELLE, & IMG Host NYFW Kick-Off Party Top of the Standard, NY

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

Dominican stunner Dascha Polanco was also seen on the scene flossing her curves.

Dascha Polanco at the E!, ELLE, & IMG Host NYFW Kick-Off Party Top of the Standard, NY

Source: Janet Mayer/ SplashNews / Splash News

The dress is actually pretty cool. Peep the front view.

Have look at more photos from the party below:

