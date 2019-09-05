Mommy Mukbang: Christina Milian Talks Being Preggers, Raising Boys Being “Easier” Over Seafood Boil With Bloveslife [Video]

Christina Milian And Violet Seafood Boil Mukbang With Bloveslife

One Hollyweird hot mom and famous YouTuber have come together to bring us some exciting content.

Christina Milian joined Bloveslife, a vlogger famous for chowing down on delicious crab legs and lobster tails, and talked about a variety of things. Christina talks about Violet having a cameo in her upcoming movie with Netflix called “Falling Inn Love”. The pregnant singer also reveals she’s excited this go ’round to be having a boy.

“I was nervous about having a boy, but then I said ‘wait’. I can have time to get dressed now. Instead of getting two girls dressed, I don’t have to worry about — I’ll have time for myself to get ready. So much easier.”

Christina thinks boys are “easier” than girls to raise. Hit play to hear it.