Mommy Mukbang: Christina Milian Talks Being Preggers, Raising Boys Being “Easier” Over Seafood Boil With Bloveslife [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian And Violet Seafood Boil Mukbang With Bloveslife
One Hollyweird hot mom and famous YouTuber have come together to bring us some exciting content.
Christina Milian joined Bloveslife, a vlogger famous for chowing down on delicious crab legs and lobster tails, and talked about a variety of things. Christina talks about Violet having a cameo in her upcoming movie with Netflix called “Falling Inn Love”. The pregnant singer also reveals she’s excited this go ’round to be having a boy.
“I was nervous about having a boy, but then I said ‘wait’. I can have time to get dressed now. Instead of getting two girls dressed, I don’t have to worry about — I’ll have time for myself to get ready. So much easier.”
Christina thinks boys are “easier” than girls to raise. Hit play to hear it.
