It’s A Wrap: Nicki Minaj Says She’s ‘Retiring’, People Think She’s Expecting A Kenneth Petty Progeny
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement
Nicki Minaj is retiring—or so she says. The head of the Barbz made an announcement today via social media that she’s hanging up her mic to focus on having a family.
“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” wrote Nicki on Twitter.
The announcement is now stirring up speculation that Nicki is focused on “having a family” because she’s pregnant.
What do YOU think??? Is Nicki taking a break to have Kenneth Petty’s progeny???
