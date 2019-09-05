It’s A Wrap: Nicki Minaj Says She’s ‘Retiring’, People Think She’s Expecting A Kenneth Petty Progeny

Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement

Nicki Minaj is retiring—or so she says. The head of the Barbz made an announcement today via social media that she’s hanging up her mic to focus on having a family.

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” wrote Nicki on Twitter.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

The announcement is now stirring up speculation that Nicki is focused on “having a family” because she’s pregnant.

Nicki Minaj said she's retiring and starting a family. So does this mean you pregnant @NICKIMINAJ ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/pkggA8dD9a — Deji Imole™🇳🇬 (@deji_imole) September 5, 2019

my dawg told me Nicki was pregnant months ago i kept that shit to myself. nevertheless. Congrats To The Queen‼️ https://t.co/hv3Kuz8SVr — Majestic Drama (@MajesticDrama) September 5, 2019

What do YOU think??? Is Nicki taking a break to have Kenneth Petty’s progeny???