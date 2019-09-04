Hot Girl Bummer: Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerks Return For Meg’s Music Video And Twitter Has ALL The Jokes

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj’s Struggle Twerks Break The Internet

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s summer anthem “Hot Girl Summer” has been the twerk anthem we needed to close out the warm weather months. So you know a video was coming. And you know a video full of all the a$$ we could ever want on one screen was going to be our gift for braving the global warming heat. The video is glorious.

There’s just one problem: Nicki Minaj’s dreaded twerk attempts have returned. And, boy, they are a sight to behold. The video ends with Nicki bent over a chair trying to will those cakes to move and those Rosa Parks yams just refuse to move from where they’re sitting.

Twitter had ALLLLLL the jokes. Take a look. Poor Nicki.

