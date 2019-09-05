Extra Cheese: N-Word Spewing Papa John’s Founder To Donate $1 Million To HBCU Simmons College of Kentucky

Papa John’s Founder Donates $1 Million To Kentucky HBCU

Papa John, we ain’t forget.

The founder of the pizza franchise, John Schnatter, had to step down from his CEO position last year after he admitted to using the n-word during a conference call. Today, according to WJLA, Schnatter will be donating $1 million to a historically Black college, Simmons College of Kentucky.

In exchange for his donation, the school’s president went to bat for Schnatter in an attempt to perfume the stench of racism.

News outlets report John Schnatter announced the donation Wednesday at Simmons College of Kentucky. The college’s president, the Rev. Kevin Cosby, and its board of trustees chairman, Mark Lynn, emphasized that people should focus on Schnatter’s actions and not his words.

Actions, not words. Got it…

We just hope that this money goes to truly help students who want to get their education, but Papa John, we ain’t forget.