Hampton University Offers Free Enrollment, Room And Board To Displaced University Of Bahamas Students

THE STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE…

Hampton University Offers To Take In University Of Bahamas Students After Hurricane Dorian

Hampton University is stepping up and doing its part to help students displaced a category 5 storm. The Hampton, Virginia based school is offering free enrollment and free room and board to students from The University of Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The news was announced by Hampton President Dr. William Harvey. According to the Williamsburg-Yorktown Daily, Dr. Harvey said he brokered the deal between him and University of Bahamas President Rodney Smith, a former Hampton University Vice President.

“We talked last night and this morning, and he described that the school’s north campus was virtually destroyed,” Dr. Harvey said in a telephone interview. “I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career — helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Students will be enrolled for free this fall and if they wish to remain, they can enroll at Hampton at regular rates for tuition and fees.

What do YOU think about the University Of Bahamas students making Hampton their “Home By The Sea”????